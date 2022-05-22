Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the weekend. After torrential downpours pushed through our area on Friday we finally got to enjoy drier conditions on Saturday. A layer of Saharan dust has been moving into our area since the start of the weekend and that has suppressed any rain from forming while leaving hazy skies. And this morning was no different. South Florida woke up to dry conditions while temperatures were warm in the 80s all while feeling very muggy. Our feels-like temperatures early this morning we’re already in the 90s across many South Florida locations!

Today will be a lot like Saturday. A layer of Saharan dust is expected to keep our rain chances at a minimum while the big story continues to be the heat today. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s but with plenty of humidity around, our *feels-like* temperatures will be in the 100s. If you happen to be spending any significant time outdoors today, it would be best to keep hydrated and periodically go inside to take a break from the heat. Also the Saharan Dust could impact those who suffer from respiratory issues.

Looking ahead, our rain chances will remain low into the start of the work week as the dust will help suppress rain formation over our area. The main story will continue to be our steamy temperatures even into the start of the work week. Rain chances should remain low until about mid-week when showers gradually increase. A weak front will reach Northern Florida by the end of the work week, which could bring storms back into our area. In the meantime, let’s enjoy a much needed break from the flooding rains we saw on Friday!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

