Following a historic amount of rainfall in parts of Broward County earlier this week and days and days of heavy rain, we will finally and thankfully see a break from the rain this Saturday. Rain chances will be low at a 20% chance with only a stray afternoon and evening shower or storm possible. A southeast wind that will be dominant today should protect us from the rain, keeping most — if not all — of the afternoon rain activity over rural sections of South Florida. Instead, the day will feature sunny to partly cloudy skies with hot conditions. Highs will be about 5F above average into the upper 80s at many locations. Even a couple areas could top off at 90F.

Unfortunately, rain does return to the picture on Sunday. The day should begin on a mostly dry and bright now but afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop inland and push toward the east coast metro during the later half of the day. Rain chances will be higher at a 50% chance and some heavy rain will be possible.

This is all thanks to a front which will arrive on Monday, ushering in more clouds and scattered showers into South Florida on Monday to begin the new week. Thankfully, these showers and storms will get a push from this front and are not expected to sit over a particular location, dumping inches upon inches of heavy rain like what Fort Lauderdale saw on Wednesday.

Behind the front, South Florida will experience brief relief front the heat on Tuesday and Wednesday with seasonable highs in the low to mid 80s along with a northeast breeze. Rain chances will return to a low, 10% chance with mostly sunny skies filling the skies. The remainder of next week is also looking mostly dry with only some isolated, light rain showers possible on Thursday.