The hot and hazy weekend continues heading into our Sunday but some changes begin to gradually evolve with our forecast as a tropical wave approaches from our south and east, passing through tonight into Monday morning.

Ahead of this wave, moisture levels will gradually increase throughout the day as much of the Saharan dust departs to our north and west — air quality concerns do remain at a moderate level on the scale today due to the dust. That along with an onshore wind will favor scattered showers and storms, especially across inland areas and during the afternoon hours, this Sunday.

There does remain some uncertainty in the forecast today, however, with additional storms potentially working their way onshore this afternoon.

A Heat Advisory does remain in effect until 6PM for Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys where feels-like readings can top 111F!

A more noticeable change then arrives by Monday with rounds of showers and storms possible throughout the day, favoring the coast during the morning and inland areas during the afternoon courtesy of this tropical wave steering in more moisture. This will make for more of an unsettled and mostly cloudy day with high temperatures struggling to hit 90F.

Tuesday will be a transition day and it remains uncertain how much moisture lingers, so scattered showers and storms will remain possible, especially inland.

High pressure then regains control of our weather pattern mid to late week behind the tropical wave, ushering in a typical weather pattern, fairly similar as what we witnessed last week.