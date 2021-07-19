A typical Summer day is expected across South Florida as high pressure keeps the mid levels dry, but at the surface some moisture will be present. This means passing showers on the breeze possible early and by the afternoon, storms favor areas well West. Steamy sunshine should help temperatures climb into the low 90’s and feel more like 100 degrees when you combine the high humidity.

By Tuesday, front moves into the Southeast U.S. and winds veer out of the South to tap into extra moisture from the Caribbean. This means scattered to numerous showers and storms could likely develop in the afternoon. As the front continues to sage into Northern Florida, winds turn out of the Southwest. Therefore, it will be wetter mid-week. Whatever develops inland, will push toward the Metro and Coastal communities.

Drier air along with Saharan dust builds into the region on Thursday. We will still have a typical rain chance, but it will be limited.

SPOTTY SHOWERS- As we start a new week, there are spotty showers moving in on the breeze. By the afternoon, Metro and Coastal communities will be dry with sea breeze storms favoring inland locations and Southwest Florida. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/uyCsS4IUuC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 19, 2021

Today in the Tropics

Outside of a few Westward moving tropical waves, we are not monitoring any areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin. In the Pacific, there are two systems (Felicia and Guillermo0 that are weakening.

TODAY IN THE TROPICS we have several waves producing limited showers & storm activity with tons of Saharan Dust around. We are not monitoring any areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin at this time. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/UjAAnof55h — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 19, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7