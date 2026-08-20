(WSVN) - Our classic summer weather is making its return after days of record heat and tons of sunshine. While it will still be hot and humid going forward, there will be the daily opportunity for random showers and storms.

In the short term for the rest of our Thursday, expect isolated storms during the early afternoon to become more numerous through the rest of the day, meaning a soggy and stormy commute is expected for some locations.

A Heat Advisory also remains in effect until 6PM for mainland South Florida.

Additional heat alerts are possible the next few days, too, as we deal with a southerly wind flow. While this flow won’t be conducive for record heat, it will bring in very high humidity levels, keeping that heat index in the 105-110F range for many locations.

Scattered, cooling showers and storms will remain possible Friday and into the weekend, at least. The overall setup during this time frame will consist of a slow-moving, mid to upper level low pressure system over northern Florida while at the surface (where we live), winds will be flowing out of the south.

This will favor pop-up, scattered storms developing over the metro and lurking across inland areas. Therefore, the closer you are to the coast, the more likely it is to be dry.

As that low departs by next week, surface winds will veer more out of the east/southeast direction, leading to fewer showers and storms and keeping that air mass steamy.

Tropical update

There is a new area to watch but it’s off the coast of Portugal that’s being watched for potential tropical development over the weekend. The odds of formation are low at 20%.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.