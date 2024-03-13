A beautiful weather pattern has been in place across the Southeast United States thanks to a large area of high pressure. It will slowly slide East and farther into the Western Atlantic Ocean. This should help winds veer more out of the South to draw up the warmth and humidity.

Temperatures are set to rise gradually and it will be feeling steamy this upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 80’s (some spots may even get to 90 degrees) ahead of a weak front. However, we are not expecting a major temperature change, but at least getting closer to average by Tuesday.

As for rain, our next chance (small chance) of seeing a few showers will be between Monday and Tuesday ahead of the weak front.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7