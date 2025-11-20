The quiet weather pattern is set to hold on the rest of this week, this weekend and into at least the first half of next week as a dome of high pressure lurks nearby, keeping the active storm track displaced to our north.

This means the next few days are looking stunning with warm high temperatures in the mid 80s, mild lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, pleasant humidity levels and mostly sunny skies.

Therefore, no rain is in the forecast, and we could use it as it’s been a dry November with an ongoing 17-day dry streak for Miami, as of Wednesday.

As we looking ahead to next week, which includes Thanksgiving on Thursday, we will notice some changes.

For the first half, some spotty showers may roll onshore with the breeze out of the east to southeast but it’s still looking bright and dry overall despite a fading front on Monday.

It’s not until the end of the week around the Thanksgiving time frame when a front will approach. The timing and how far south this feature will get will make all the difference with the holiday forecast.

As of this writing, isolated showers are expected for the holiday on Thursday with a warm and muggy air mass in place. Stay tuned for additional updates!