Happy Thursday, April 9, 2026, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a moment to dry off after two consecutive soggy days across South Florida. A front stalled nearby on Tuesday with plenty of moisture across the region. This brought flooding rain and severe thunderstorms on Tuesday with more rain and more flooding throughout the day on Wednesday. This is why a flood watch was extended through yesterday evening. Unfortunately, this morning South Florida started off with showers once again as that fizzling Front remains stalled nearby.

South Florida will remain on the soggy side (at times) once again today. The reason? The same front that has been hanging around will remain close enough to keep moisture hanging around. Because that front remains stalled to the south of us while an area of high pressure remains to the north of us, winds will increase in speed as the day goes on. A strong northeast wind will continue to drag in showers from offshore across the area. So instead of the stormy conditions we saw yesterday, today will feature more of those quick-moving light to moderate showers across the area. With that said, a few thunderstorms will still be possible this afternoon. High temperatures will likely remain in the upper 70s with cloud cover once again lingering across the area.

Looking ahead, our wind pattern will only get stronger as we head into the end of the week. South Florida will be lodged between low pressure to the south and a building area of high pressure to the north. This is what will cause the windy to gusty conditions. Also by the end of the week, drier air will also begin to move in and although we could still see an isolated shower or two on Friday, the upcoming weekend is looking significantly drier and brighter than what we’ve seen so far this week. One thing worth noting, though, is that it will turn windy beginning Friday and the strong winds will continue all weekend into early next week. Wind gusts during this time will likely reach up to 35 mph at times. This will create dangerous beach and boating conditions through the start of next week.

Stay dry today!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

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