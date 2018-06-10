Staying Unsettled

It does not look like deep tropical moisture will be fading away anytime soon.

As the upper low continues to fade, lingering moisture will keep us unsettled into the start of the work week. Expect passing clouds and spotty showers favoring the coast during each morning. The heating of the day will bring late morning thru evening downpours around South Florida, mainly over the inland areas.

These storms have the potential to be strong to severe. Main storm hazards will be small hail, wind gusts up to 45 – 50 mph, frequent lightning and downpours leading to minor street flooding.

Models suggest more deep tropical moisture will move into South Florida by next week. This will keep the clouds and showers around through Saturday.

TROPICS

All is quiet for now.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.