Staying Sunny

High pressure is in full force across the Sunshine State. Looks like it will stay that way into the start of the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies with temps running above seasonal temps.

With this “fair weather” maker in place, there is limited moisture surrounding South Florida. Showers will be limited, just isolated, through Saturday night.

For the second half of the weekend, high pressure will start to move east over the Western Atlantic as a cold front approaches the region. This will bring showers back to our forecast through the first half of the work week. The activity looks to be spotty under partly sunny skies.

