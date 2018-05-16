Staying Stormy

Anytime downpours will stay in place over The Sunshine State to close out the work week.

To get technical, a weak area of low pressure near the Florida Panhandle and an upper level low will continue to drag ample deep tropical moisture in our direction.

Speaking of the weak low over the Gulf, the National Hurricane Center is giving this feature zero chances for tropical development over the next five days. Models show the feature moving inland by Thursday over the southern states.

Thru Friday, our days will start with a few showers. The heating of the day will fire up our unsettled air and lead to scattered afternoon/evening storms across South Florida.

The bulk of the moisture will favor the inland areas. The main storm hazards will be small hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, downpours leading to street flooding and wind gust up to 50 mph into the weekend.

