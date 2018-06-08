Staying Stormy

It does not look like deep tropical moisture will be fading away anytime soon. An upper low fueled the scattered showers and storms to close out the work week.

Over the next few days, lingering moisture will keep us unsettled. Expect partly sunny skies and spotty showers during each morning. The heating of the day will bring afternoon & evening downpours around South Florida.

These storms have the potential to be strong to severe. Main storm hazards will be small hail, wind gusts up to 45 – 50 mph, frequent lightning and downpours leading to minor street flooding.

This looks to be the trend for much of next work week.

