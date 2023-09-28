The relentless stretch of daily rain and thunderstorms will continue the rest of this week and unfortunately into the weekend. It’s all because of a stuck weather pattern with a slow-moving front across northern Florida and tropical moisture flowing in from the Caribbean Sea.

This Thursday, expect a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms moving from the Florida Keys to parts of the metro in the morning. Then the afternoon and evening will feature mostly cloudy skies and random, pop-up showers and storms. Like the past few days, it won’t be a washout but just prepare for that anytime risk for rain. With the clouds in place, temperatures will be held near average in the upper 80s at most locations.

Over the next few days, the King Tides will be back, which are higher than normal high tides. Through at least Friday morning, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties and the lower Florida Keys.

Friday and into the weekend will feature more of the same with scattered showers and thunderstorms around paired with warming temperatures. We should manage to see at least a little more in the way of sunshine over the weekend. Highs will return to the low 90s as an area of high pressure expands and strengthens over the Bahamas.

By Sunday into Monday, the front stuck over northern Florida will finally get a push and should be to our south by the start of next week. The effects of this weak front will be gradual, however. Moisture will lag behind it, meaning showers will still be likely through Monday. Meanwhile, humidity should drop a smidge along with a building onshore breeze.

It’s not until Tuesday when rain chances should drop to below normal levels with drier air funneling in from the north and east, setting the stage for a nicer period of weather next week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe is forecast to drift over the central Atlantic Ocean while nearing the Leeward Islands around early next week as a tropical depression or weak storm.

There is also an area of low pressure to the east of Philippe with a high development chance but this system does not appear to pose a threat to land.