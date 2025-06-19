There sure has not been much variation when it comes to our weather as of late with the daily, few morning showers paired with near-normal temperatures hovering near 90F.

Going forward, very little will change. Dry air remains in place besides some moisture streaming in with an onshore breeze.

That moisture will sneak in as we remained positioned on the southern periphery of high pressure to our north, which will continue to build in over the eastern US. This just means that the chance for a passing showers will continue to exist, especially during the morning hours, through the rest of this week and into much of next week.

For our Thursday, which is also Juneteenth, expect a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers and downpours. High temperatures will top off into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Then for the first day of summer on Friday, it will be quite similar with lots of steamy sunshine!

Heading into the weekend, very little changes. Temperatures will be hot, conditions will be mostly dry overall and the breeze will remain at a nice level along the coast.

That will make for pretty nice conditions if you’re planning on attending the Panther’s Parade on Fort Lauderdale Beach at noon on Sunday! Stay hydrated with lots of water given the heat.