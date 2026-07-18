Happy Saturday, South Florida!

The heat is the big story with Miami continuing its hot streak of 38 days in a row above 90 degrees.

We may threaten the all-time record of 56 days in 2023 — with a seemingly endless streak of 90 degree days ahead. In fact, the heat will only worsen with highs trending into the mid-90s by the end of the week. The heat index will soar above 105 which means more advisories are likely coming.

As far as the forecast goes, Sunday looks drier with isolated storms staying mainly inland in the afternoon. Highs will be pretty close to average in the lower-90s with the heat index once again climbing into the triple digits. Next week stays hot and dry with below-average rain chances continuing throughout the week. There’s some signs that an upper disturbance could bring some higher rain chances by next weekend but it’s too early to speculate.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

All eyes are on Invest 91L in the eastern Gulf of America. The National Hurricane Center has increased chances and now calls for a medium chance of a depression or tropical storm forming in the Gulf sometime next week. Interests from Texas to the Florida Panhandle need to monitor the progress of Invest 91L as it slowly moves west-northwestward over the next several days. Either way, residents along the Gulf Coast can expect heavy rain, gusty winds, and coastal flooding next week. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate on Sunday. The next name on the list is Bertha.