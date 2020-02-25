Starting Week Warm & Finishing Cold

Roller coaster ride in terms of pattern expected with this next “strong” cold front for South Florida. Look for above-average temperatures through Wednesday and then below-average Thursday through the weekend. Possibly beyond…

Cold front will draw up the warmth and humidity allowing with developing on Wednesday. Most computer models are showing the bulk of the rain happening overnight into Thursday morning as the front clears around 5 am. Hopefully by the time you head out, it will be much drier. However, you will need a light sweater or jacket regardless. The entire day will be cool in the 60’s. Cold air will be experienced Friday morning into the upper 40’s.

Temps. will be in the low 80's this afternoon. Tomorrow they will soar into the mid to upper 80's ahead of a strong cold front. By Thursday, it will be a cool day in the 60's. Cold in the 40's to start on Friday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ShqSFjdTvD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 25, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7