Starting To Get Soggy

More widespread showers and storms started moving in across South Florida on Sunday morning, especially in the lower Florida Keys. The heating of the day and the surrounding tropical moisture will trigger more scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms the rest of Mother’s Day.

Expect anytime downpours through the middle of next week as a weak disturbance lifts over South Florida and an area of low pressure forms in the Gulf of Mexico. These two weather makers will drag abundant tropical moisture in our direction throughout the next. Downpours and relentless rain will lead to flooding concerns mainly for the east coast metro and coastal areas.

Drier days?!? Well, only time will tell. Rain chances are between 60% to 80% into next weekend.

