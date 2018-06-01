Start of Hurricane Season… and a So Flo Heat Wave

Drier air is starting to make its way back into South Florida.

High pressure will build in over the Sunshine State from the Western Atlantic on Friday and into the weekend. This will translate to partly sunny skies with the sea breeze developing and focusing most of showers and storms inland each afternoon/evening through Monday.

With more sunshine than cloud cover, expect the sun to heat things up across South Florida with daytime highs in the 90s this weekend, possibly a few degrees shy of record heat by Sunday.

By the early part of next week, a cold front will move into northern Florida. As it sags farther south, expect scattered showers and storms to spread across South Florida as the front stalls trapping moisture across the region by Tuesday.

TROPICS

The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season began on Friday. There are no areas of interest expected over the next 5 days.

