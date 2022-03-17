Lighter winds with lingering moisture WILL trigger SHOWERS AND STORMS to develop THIS AFTERNOON. Street flooding possible with heavy downpours that sit over an area for a long period of time. They will start popping up around 2 or 3 pm and then fizzle after sunset. Tonight is likely dry. By Friday, there could be dense fog to start off, but it appears to be drier overall.

Next front approaches Sunday. Most models are showing some moisture along and ahead to support spotty showers throughout the day. However, not expecting much activity. Temperatures will be seasonable to start the new workweek once it crosses through the region.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7