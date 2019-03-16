ST. PATRICK’S DAY: WARM THEN WET

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Sunday Funday is finally here and while South Florida will see times of sun, showers will be on the increase. That mean’s we might actually see a rainbow on St. Patrick’s Day!

The long-awaited cold front that has taken its time to reach South Florida will finally arrive by Sunday. And although we have been looking forward to some relief from the heat, the “cooler” weather will also be wetter.

Tonight winds will begin to die down ahead of the front. But with winds veering out of the South and West, temperatures will remain on the mild side overnight while showers stick around.

Cooler air behind the front will take its time to move in. So while the weekend started with sizzling temperatures, it looks like Sunday could be on the warm side as well. (we’re just not expecting it to be AS warm as today!)

Once that front arrives to South Florida on Sunday, our weekend will go from a warm one to a wet one. And this time around, the wet pattern will outlive the warm pattern! Apart from the showers along Sunday’s front, it looks as if that front will park itself just to the south of us, allowing a few disturbances to ride along the boundary the following days. That means, Sunday’s rain is only the beginning of what has the potential to be a few unsettled days here in South Florida.

Showers & a few thunderstorms look to stick around through the first half of next week. And with a cold front just south of us, cloudy skies, anytime showers & a brisk Northeast breeze,….temperatures will remain on the cooler end each day. We can expect afternoon high temperatures to remain at or just below average for this time of year….in the mid 70s!

