Springtime Steam & Showers

High pressure will start to weaken on Wednesday with the approach of our next storm system.

Ahead of it, the wind will start shifting out of the south and tap into warm/humid air adding more moisture to South Florida than in recent days. By the afternoon and evening hours, expect more clouds will build in and bring spotty showers across the area.

Toasty temps are in store for this afternoon. Today's highs are definitely above seasonal, but look to fall short record heat @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/MVVx9Cq6JS — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 4, 2018

Additionally, southerly winds will turn up the steamy heat in South Florida. Forecast highs in the upper 80s will be shy of the records in the low 90s for Miami and Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.

Partly sunny with spotty showers for our Wednesday. But, rain chances will ramp up tomorrow as a weak front stalls and fades over the Florida Straits @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/7UWna1N0LF — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 4, 2018

This front will move through South Florida by Thursday morning, but stall over the Florida Straits before fading out. This will leave our weather pattern unsettled with scattered showers and isolated storms on Thursday. High pressure will start to build back in over the region to start the weekend. Expect isolated showers under mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Yet another storm system will make a beeline for South Florida by the start of the work week. Expect scattered showers to return to the forecast Tuesday.