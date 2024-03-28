Happy Last Thursday of April, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying these last few days of March even though they have been quite different from start to end of the week. We started off the last week of March with low humidity and comfortable temperatures. But as the week went on, temperatures were on the rise while humidity levels continued to increase. And now, just a few days later, temperatures this afternoon reach the upper 80s and lower 90s once again! The good news is that heat relief is on the way as a front is sliding through South Florida early this evening.

As mentioned above, a front with limited moisture is pushing through our area today and will bring in some nice changes as early as tonight. Once the front moves away, lower humidity and a milder air mass will move in, which will bring pleasant conditions for the final days of March. After waking up warm in the 70s through much of the week, our overnight temperatures into early Friday morning will drop into the mid to low 60s. Humidity levels will also be very low compared to what we experienced the last few days. As we round out the week, it looks like South Florida will have a ‘Good Friday’. High temperatures will remain in the upper 70s with very comfortable humidity levels and still with a nice breeze out of the north to northeast. It looks like we will get to enjoy comfortable conditions for the Easter holiday.

Looking ahead, everyone is left wondering what we can expect for the upcoming holiday weekend. I am happy to share the upcoming weekend forecast with you. An area of high-pressure will keep things very quiet for us here and usher in dry air from the north. Along with low humidity, our temperatures will be very comfortable and much closer to average. Each morning through the weekend South Florida will wake up in the mid to lower 60s while our afternoon high temperatures remain in the upper 70s to near 80° both Saturday and Sunday. It is easy to get used to this really nice weather pattern! But unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. As we work our way into next week, the first week of April is starting to look warmer and a bit more humid. However, there is a front that could reach us by the middle of the week and could help bring some relief once again from the heat we will be expecting for the first few days of the new month.

