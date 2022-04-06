Happy Warm Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice week so far. After days of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast over the weekend and early this week, South Florida finally got to enjoy some nicer weather yesterday as the bulk of the rain and thunderstorm activity remained to the north of us. This morning also started off on the quiet side with rain free conditions and very warm temperatures across South Florida. One noticeable change though as compared to Tuesday, is that we woke up to a bit more cloud cover than the beautiful blue skies we saw yesterday morning.

Today we will notice a few differences across South Florida. For one, even though rain chances will remain on the lower end, our northern locations could see a spotty to isolated shower later in the day. Our wind pattern will also begin to change. Expect winds to be out of the south today, which means our afternoon high temperatures will begin to significantly warm during the afternoon. High temperatures will be reaching into the upper 80s after starting off on the warm side this morning in the upper 70s. Once you factor in the humidity, our feels-like temperatures will be in the mid 90s even though we are expecting breezy conditions once again.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern will not remain on the quiet side unfortunately. High pressure begins to break down and this will allow for some moisture to move back into our area. All eyes will be on an approaching front that is forecast to reach South Florida by the end of the week. This would slightly increase our rain chances and will have an impact on our temperatures as we work our way into the weekend. Models are suggesting that this front will actually clear South Florida and finally bring some relief from this heat. And while a significant change in temperature is not expected (after all, we are in April in South Florida), slightly lower humidity and much more comfortable temperatures (especially at night) look to be underway just in time for the upcoming weekend.

