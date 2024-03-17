If you’re looking for some heat, you’re definitely in some luck on this Saint Patrick’s Day across South Florida with temperatures continuing to ramp up until a front ushers in a spring swing in temperatures, leading to late-winter-like temperatures instead of spring-like readings on the first day of spring Tuesday.

It’s all because of an approaching front which is causing winds to flow mainly south of the south this Sunday, which will drive high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Miami may even tie its record high if it reaches 88F this afternoon!

Expect generally sunny skies and just a spotty shower for our Saint Patrick’s Day this Sunday.

Then on Monday is when the heat peaks with the hottest air so far this year forecast courtesy of a southwest wind ahead of a front. Highs are expected to hit the low 90s across most mainland South Florida locations, which again could break records.

An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, it will remain nice with sunshine and high humidity on Monday too.

The front then crosses through Monday evening, ushering in milder temperatures and lower humidity for the middle of this weekend. By Wednesday morning, some locations will likely wake up into the 50s!

Enjoy this slight chill because it’s not going to last long before it turns warmer by next weekend along with a better chance for storms on Friday.