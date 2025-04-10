Happy Thursday, April 10, 2025 South Florida!

Hopefully everyone got to enjoy the really nice weather South Florida experienced on Wednesday. Behind the front that came through earlier in the week, a Northwest wind brought in drier and cooler air across the area. We felt a big difference yesterday as humidity levels continued to drop throughout the morning and by lunchtime, South Florida enjoyed beautiful blue skies and very comfortable conditions. This morning, conditions were just as comfortable as temperatures for all of South Florida, including portions of the Florida Keys, started off in the 60s once again. However, there were showers sitting off of our coastline, drifting north to south just waiting for the wind pattern to change today.

And later today our wind pattern will veer off the water again so with the old front and its moisture sitting offshore, South Florida could see a better chance for showers. So be sure to have that rain gear with you today because it looks like you’ll be needing it more than we needed it yesterday. Despite the showers we may see today, it should still remain rather comfortable. Afternoon high temperatures will reach into the lower 80s, but humidity levels will still remain tolerable. The breeze out of the northeast could pick up from time to time so there will be a high risk of rip currents across area beaches today.

Looking ahead, the end of the week promises a brief warm-up on Friday ahead of another front that is forecast to reach South Florida (with limited moisture) late Friday into early Saturday. This will usher in some drier and cooler air for the weekend. And believe it or not, our temperatures could drop into the low 60s for the latter part of the weekend with some inland upper 50s possible Sunday morning! And despite the fact that we normally don’t see this kind of weather during the middle of the month of April, the nice conditions will stick around into early next week where south Florida will get to enjoy plenty of sunshine, comfortable conditions and dry days for the first half of next week.

