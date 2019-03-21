South Florida a weak cold front is forecast to move through later today and ahead we could see a few showers. By tonight, winds increase out of the North with high pressure building into the Gulf coast states. This will help temperatures tumble. Therefore, get ready to use your Spring sweaters! Models are going with middle to upper 50’s overnight. Throughout the day temperatures will be comfortable in the middle 70’s.

The good news is that we can look forward to cool/chilly mornings and mild afternoons with dry weather through the weekend. High pressure will slowly slide East into the Western Atlantic Ocean early next week allowing temperatures to get warmer. By Wednesday, chance of showers possible ahead of another cold front.

DRIER PATTERN- Rain chances are going down as a drier weather pattern promises to stick around through early next week. A few showers possible today. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/gwDxaY9bIn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 21, 2019

Cold front set to move in and produce isolated showers. Late afternoon look for plenty of sun, lower humidity & mild temperatures in the 70's. Tonight break out the sweaters! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/O6aY3RzFHm — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 21, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7