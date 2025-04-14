Happy Monday, April 14, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice weekend. South Florida enjoyed a picture perfect weekend as a front early Saturday left low humidity, plenty of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures. Even Sunday morning South Florida got to experience some cooler weather! But this morning it was evident that the cooler weather had already begun to move away as mild temperatures returned to South Florida. We started the morning off mostly in the 70s with a few areas still in the 60s across Miami-Dade and Broward County. Temperatures were running up to 12° warmer than Sunday morning! Even with the milder temperatures, though, humidity levels were still tolerable and conditions were still dry this morning.

Today South Florida can expect another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity levels and dry conditions. Afternoon high temperatures will be reaching into the lower 80s (which is still slightly below average) while the breeze returns off the water, bringing in the occasional fair weather cloud from time to time. Humidity levels will still be on the lower side, especially given the time of year. And it looks like South Florida will continue with the dry streak we have been enjoying.

As we look ahead to the rest of the work week, South Florida will continue to enjoy quiet and calm conditions each day. Afternoon high temperatures will be a bit warmer Tuesday and Wednesday as we reach into the mid 80s while our overnight lows continue in 60s. And unlike the normal, usual April showers that we experience across south Florida, this work week looks to be mainly dry. A weak front will push through South Florida mid-week. And even though we are not expecting a cooldown with this one, it will help keep conditions comfortable for just a bit longer. More so, we will notice the difference in the afternoon as our high temperatures return to the lower 80s. Heading into Easter weekend, the breeze builds once again as humidity levels gradually increase across South Florida again. For now, the weekend looks mainly dry.

Have a wonderful week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

