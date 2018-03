South Florida as Spring officially starts tomorrow, look for a few storms to develop late in the day. Also, near record high temperatures. This is all due to a cold front on the move and set to cool us down for Thursday. Until then, have the rain gear on hand!

We have a chance of seeing some storms tomorrow ahead of a cold front. Higher risk of severe storms for north Florida. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/wT2jB9dJCB — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 19, 2018

As we enter into Spring tomorrow, we could be nearing record high temperatures. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/0pd4btteVC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 19, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7