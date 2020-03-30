Spring Sizzle & Showers On The Way

The Spring sizzle will be felt through Wednesday as lows will range well into the 70’s and highs in some spots in the 90’s. By Thursday, temperatures will finally be near average. Lows in the mid to upper 60’s and highs in the low 80’s. This will all be due to a front. Not the cooling kind.

SPRING SIZZLE will be felt Tuesday into Wednesday before temperatures get knocked down a couple degrees late week. Look forward to near average temperatures with lows in the mid to upper 60's and highs in the low 80's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/E5YSIxzD8g — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 30, 2020

Weak front will draw up the heat Tuesday into Wednesday and produce a little bit of shower activity. Models are not going with a lot and most of the showers happening with the daytime heat. Rain chance up to a 30%. The rest of the week will be dry.

Winds turn out of the Southwest to draw up the heat Tuesday into Wednesday ahead of a front. Highs could be in the 90's. Few showers (not a lot) likely with the daytime heat on midweek. Temperatures will be near average Thursday. Looking dry. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/CYgAEhPiQF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 30, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7