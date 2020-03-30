Spring Sizzle & Showers On The Way

The Spring sizzle will be felt through Wednesday as lows will range well into the 70’s and highs in some spots in the 90’s. By Thursday, temperatures will finally be near average. Lows in the mid to upper 60’s and highs in the low 80’s. This will all be due to a front. Not the cooling kind.
Weak front will draw up the heat Tuesday into Wednesday and produce a little bit of shower activity. Models are not going with a lot and most of the showers happening with the daytime heat. Rain chance up to a 30%. The rest of the week will be dry.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7