Happy Monday, April 7, 2025 South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice first weekend of April. After plenty of cloud cover last week and on/off showers across South Florida skies across the area finally cleared and became brighter over the weekend. And while there was the occasional spotty shower from time to time, most of South Florida remained dry both days. But with fewer showers and more sunshine, not even the gusty conditions prevented temperatures from warming up. It felt warm at times. And this morning the warmth continued as most of South Florida started the day off in the mid to upper 70s. All of the area was feeling muggy.

Today will likely be the warmest day of the week. The area of high pressure that has been the dominant weather feature for South Florida since last week is now starting to break down. And as it does so, it will move farther to the Atlantic, causing our wind pattern today to be out of the south. That means warm and humid conditions will return to the forecast today. South Florida should remain mostly dry other than a few spotty showers late this afternoon. The warmth will be the big story as afternoon high temperatures will be feeling steamy as they reach into the upper 80s for many.

Looking ahead, South Florida will continue to see changes in the forecast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the area on Tuesday as a front reaches us. This is the same front that provided flash flooding and severe weather for much of the nation’s midsection and the South since late last week. But now that high-pressure is moving farther into the Atlantic, the front will be able to get closer to South Florida. By mid week, the above mentioned front should have cleared most of South Florida, but will still remain nearby. Our wind pattern will be out of the northeast and will pick up in speed so on and off showers will still be possible throughout the day Wednesday. Once the Front moisture moves away from the area, South Florida should begin to see an improvement with more comfortable temperatures and tolerable humidity levels to end the work week. And heading into the weekend, it looks like there could be some drier and cooler air that moves in as another front (likely dry) pushes through South Florida. Our temperatures might actually drop into the low 60s for the latter part of the weekend!

Have a wonderful week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

