Spring showers look to be in the forecast as a weak frontal boundary moves through the Sunshine State.

We will see the clouds build up by the afternoon hours as this front gets closer to Lake Okeechobee this weekend. Expect the sea breeze to push scattered showers over the inland areas by the afternoon/evening hours. Additionally, coastal concerns as onshore winds rough up the surf. Therefore, the red flags are out! Expect a high risk of rip currents at our beaches through this evening.

As this system fizzles out by Easter, there will be lingering moisture, which look to bring isolated showers on Sunday under partly sunny skies.

High pressure will build back in over South Florida to kick off the first week of April. This will bring us sunny skies and near seasonal temps for the first half of the week. Could see more showers by Thursday with the approach of another weak front.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.