Following a fantastic stretch of beautiful weather this week, moisture returns for the weekend, leading to the chance for a few showers. Also given more moisture in place, humidity will become more present again and it will feel muggy outside.

On Saturday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances will be highest inland and to our west. Otherwise it will be another warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will also be more breezy with an east-northeast breeze.

Our best rain chance out of this weekend looks to be Saturday night into Sunday morning as an area of higher moisture sweeps through, leading to more scattered showers. The showers will generally move from northeast to southeast, so by Sunday afternoon it should turn drier and brighter across Miami-Dade and Broward while a few showers linger on Sunday. Temperatures will also be more seasonable on Sunday into the mid 80s.

High pressure regains control of our weather pattern early next week with mostly dry and warm conditions on Monday and Tuesday, then isolated to scattered showers and storms return for the mid to late week time period. No notable weather systems are expected to impact South Florida over the next week, at least.