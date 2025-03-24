Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend! South Florida enjoyed comfortable temperatures the last few days as highs for many remained in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Plenty of sunshine to start the weekend and cool temperatures in the 50s, for some, gave way to building clouds on Sunday and more of a breeze by the afternoon hours. This morning, South Florida experienced gusty winds at times but overall temperatures were milder than they had been in previous days as most of us remained in the 70s overnight. Only 1 or 2 South Florida spots managed to reach the upper 60s. So if it felt warmer outside this morning, that’s because it was! Temperatures were running up to 11° warmer this morning compared to Sunday’s morning’s temperatures. The cooldown from late last week that lingered into the upcoming weekend has now gone and changes are officially underway.

Today South Florida can expect a few changes in the forecast. For one, the sky might be a bit brighter from time to time compared to yesterday’s sky. Times of sunshine and the wind out of the Southeast to South, will allow our temperatures to warm into the mid 80s. It will also feel a bit more humid across the region compared to what we experienced over the weekend. This is because the area of high-pressure that kept things quiet throughout the weekend will continue to shift farther into the Atlantic, allowing for a front to move closer to the region. For today, other than a spotty shower late in the day, rain chances should remain low. Most of us will remain dry.

Looking ahead, the above mentioned front will get close to South Florida through the middle of the week and possibly bring a few showers back to the forecast beginning Tuesday. Unfortunately, this front looks to wash out over South Florida which means we won’t be seeing a cool down with this one. But a second front will come through the area late Wednesday into Thursday. Behind the front, South Florida can expect a building breeze for the second half of the work week and a wind out of the northeast at times. This will cause temperatures to be a bit more comfortable and not as warm as earlier in the work week. High temperatures for the second half of the work week will remain in the upper 70s to near 80°. By the end of the week, breezy conditions return to South Florida with possible gusts up to 25 mph. And while conditions should be mostly dry for South Florida, a quick moving isolated shower cannot be ruled out at the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

Have a wonderful week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

