Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the work week despite the warmth across the area. It may have been warm yesterday and quite humid but at least we didn’t have to deal with any unsettled weather (although South Florida really does need the rain). This morning was quiet across the area and South Florida once again woke up to mild temperatures mainly in the 70s along with more muggy conditions. And even though it was a quiet start to the day, we started the day with a lot more cloud cover. It is evident that the weather pattern is changing and the entire day won’t remain quiet for South Florida.

Unlike yesterday, South Florida will actually see some active weather today. We will be watching a weakening front that will be drifting south across the state. Unfortunately this front looks to fizzle before clearing South Florida. With that said, it will come close enough to South Florida today to help produce a few scattered showers across the region this afternoon with an isolated strong or severe storm not completely out of the picture. If any strong or severe storm were to develop, strong wind gusts and hail would be the main threat. Most of the day should remain quiet until showers develop later this afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures will once again be on the warm side. And because we will have a Southwest wind in the forecast, together with all the dry time we will see before the showers move in, temperatures will easily reach the mid 80s.

Looking ahead, unfortunately the above-mentioned front looks to wash out over South Florida which means we won’t be seeing a cool down with this one. And then a second front will try to push through Wednesday into Thursday but it looks like it will also be too weak to make a major change to the forecast. With that said, high pressure will build behind weak front #2 and cause a building NE breeze for the second half of the work week. This will bring in slightly drier air and cause temperatures to be a bit more comfortable and not as warm as earlier in the work week. High temperatures for the second half of the work week will remain in the lower 80s. South Florida turns windy at times for the end of the work week with very gusty winds at the end of week and start of the weekend. Wind gusts could reach up to 30-35 mph. And while conditions should be mostly dry for South Florida, a quick moving isolated shower cannot be ruled out at the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Better rain chances return for the latter part of the weekend.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.