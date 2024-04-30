It’s been a soggy start to our Tuesday across parts of South Florida as winds have veered more out of the southeast, drawing in more moisture as a mid-level disturbance also works in from the north and west.

As of 6AM, some locations are closing in on one inch of rainfall with additional rainfall expected over the course of our Tuesday and Wednesday.

Expect a rather summerlike pattern during this time frame with the chance for morning spotty showers during the daytime hours followed by scattered afternoon, inland thunderstorms. The breeze will also be lighter.

In addition for our Tuesday, expect times of cloud cover along with highs near-normal into the mid 80s.

It’s not until Thursday when some drier air begins to work in from the Atlantic with more of an easterly breeze from a new area of high pressure taking control of our weather pattern. This will lead to more sunshine late week and into the weekend along with a noticeable breeze and high temperatures near to slightly above average in the mid to upper 80s.

Given the onshore breeze and that it will be early-May, a spotty shower cannot be ruled out each and everyday.