Star gazers this is for you! Today marks the first day of Spring and it coincides with the last Supermoon of 2019: The Super Worm Equinox Moon. The moon will be full tonight at 9:43pm.

Happy #SpringEquinox! Today marks the 1st day of #Spring & it means the daytime & night-time hours are the same length. It also coincides with the last #Supermoon of 2019, #SuperWormEquinoxMoon. It will be completely full tonight. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/OPkzsvkUoX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 20, 2019

Although we still have tropical moisture getting steered into the Florida Peninsula, it will not be as soggy. Conditions are definitely improving from West to East with peeks of sunshine. A chance of Spring showers possible until a weak cold front clears the deep moisture out early Thursday. High pressure will build into the Gulf of Mexico and that will increase winds out of the North to filtering in cooler air. Brake out the jacket Friday morning as lows will range in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Comfortable highs in the upper 70’s.

A pleasantly dry pattern will stick around through early next week. Enjoy!

STILL SOGGY- It will still be soggy just not to the degree as yesterday. Conditions are expected to clear from West to East throughout the day. Peeks of sunshine return. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/8dRMJIzg0l — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 20, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7