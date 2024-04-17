South Florida is officially in a “weather lull”. For over a week we’ve simply been breezy and pleasant. It’s been nice! The lack of change results from persistent High Pressure holding firm (from both sides of the state). Even currently, the high continues to act as a block, keeping dry and stable air around. On Wednesday, we noticed that the closest area of rain (from south Florida) was over 600 miles away, along the northern Gulf coastline. We could use some rainfall but it’s not going to be coming our way anytime soon.

If you’re ready for something new, a few changes appear to be on the way. The first minor differences include warming temperatures and lighter winds. That trend will begin as we round out the week, making it less comfortable than recent days. We’ll still have a fair amount of sunshine as High Pressure takes awhile to fully fade away. The upcoming weekend looks bright and warmer, with our air flow coming increasingly out of the tropics. As Earth Day gets underway (next Monday) we’ll focus on the slow approach of a front entering Florida and sinking south. The boundary doesn’t appear to be one that sends us much rain, but at least a few showers will finally be possible. Perhaps your neighborhood will get a few beneficial showers at that time, but it won’t be widespread rain relief.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.