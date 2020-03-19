Spring Season Officially Here Tonight

The vernal equinox kicks off the Spring season officially tonight at 11:49 pm. We will have equal length of day and night.
Computer models are showing that high pressure will dominate our weather pattern through most of next week. This means bright sunshine, above normal temperatures and no measurable rain. A weak cold front tries to approach Central Florida late next week, but it is too soon to tell whether or not we get a chance of seeing rain showers. Our lawns can certainly use a drink!
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7