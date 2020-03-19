Spring Season Officially Here Tonight

The vernal equinox kicks off the Spring season officially tonight at 11:49 pm. We will have equal length of day and night.

SPRING SEASON officially starts tonight! There will be equal length of day and night (12 hours each). @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/7KNNGVgAAu — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 19, 2020

Computer models are showing that high pressure will dominate our weather pattern through most of next week. This means bright sunshine, above normal temperatures and no measurable rain. A weak cold front tries to approach Central Florida late next week, but it is too soon to tell whether or not we get a chance of seeing rain showers. Our lawns can certainly use a drink!

High pressure remains LOCKED IN and keeping the air dry mostly dry on ALL levels. The deep moisture will remain to the North. No major changes expected through the weekend. Lighter breeze Saturday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/6k6Hqh2T0r — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 19, 2020

