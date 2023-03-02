High pressure remains in charge of our weather pattern, so the spring-like pattern/warmth has extended well into March.

By Friday, the pressure difference increases winds midday as low pressure heads Northeast and front moves into the Southeast. Sustained winds out of the South-Southeast will range between 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Conditions improve quickly during the rest of the weekend.

Computer models showing low pressure strengthens around the Southern Plains and heads Northeast, while the leading edge of a weak cold front moves into Florida Saturday. Ahead the air will be very warm. In fact, temperatures will be in record territory. This front will stall nearby on Sunday bringing a slightly better chance of seeing a few showers on Monday.

Temperature won’t be as hot, but remain above average into next week.

Astronomical Events:

Jupiter and Venus have been appearing close to the moon in the night sky since February 21st. The conjunction happened last night as they appeared very close together. They did passed each other, and that is known as a conjunction. As per NASA, Jupiter shifted West, while Venus moved slowly East.

Stargazers the next full moon (worm moon) of March is in on the 7th, and that evening, Venus, Jupiter and Mars are going to be visible in the night sky.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7