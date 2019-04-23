SPRING-LIKE & SEASONAL

Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

We have been reaping the benefits of last week’s cold front that brought us a refreshing change for the latter part of the weekend. And the beautiful weather conditions have continued through the start of the work week so far!

High pressure remains in control of the weather pattern and a much drier air mass over much of the Southeast has reinforced this quiet pattern. Afternoon high temperatures will remain near-seasonal because of this. And while temperatures have actually been on the warm side, the air hasn’t felt so heavy lately because of the humidity levels remaining unseasonably low & comfortable.

High Pressure will remain on the forefront for at least another day but as it moves towards the Atlantic, the wind direction will be veering out of the East by mid week, eventually triggering a warming trend across our entire Sunshine State. So the main weather story through the middle of the week will be: plenty of sunshine, comfortably warm temperatures and low humidity. Not too shabby for this time of year!

Speaking of winds…winds will be on the stronger side along coastal areas. And as we know, a wind off the water means it will have a direct impact on beach and boating conditions starting. While conditions will be perfect to hit the beach, RIP CURRENT RISK has already been elevated along Atlantic beaches. And this risk is expected to be even higher by the middle of the week.

As the week progresses, High Pressure will slowly begin to shift East towards the Atlantic waters. This will allow the ocean breeze to return to the forecast, which will allow temperatures to slowly rebound AND for moisture to slowly creep back into the forecast. Afternoon temperatures will be back in the mid 80s by the end of the week!

Speaking of the end of the week, it looks like another front (likely to develop over the Gulf of Mexico) approaches South Florida as we round the corner into the weekend. This will help bring showers & thunderstorms back in to the forecast as well. But there is plenty of time from here to then. Lets enjoy this beautiful Spring weather while we can.

