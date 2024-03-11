Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has ben enjoying the time change! We had a nice weekend even though temperatures were a little on the steamy side! Most may not know but a weak front (with limited moisture) pushed through South Florida late Sunday and brought comfortable conditions across the region. Behind yesterday’s front, humidity levels dropped as drier air moved in and our temperatures were once again knocked down to values that are typical for South Florida this time of year. After seeing afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s this weekend, South Florida finally received brief heat relief earlier this morning as we started the day off in the 60s across most of South Florida. Even better, we enjoyed near-average temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon.

The short-lived refreshing change mentioned above will stick around for at least one more day in South Florida. Will get to enjoy another pleasant evening with temperatures overnight reaching into the mid 60s. Low humidity will stick around throughout the day Tuesday while we continue to enjoy plenty of sunshine and a refreshing breeze off the water. Similar to today, temperatures in the afternoon will once again remain near-average in the lower 80s. We can thank an area of high-pressure that will be nearby that will help keep control of our weather pattern and leave conditions very comfortable through at least the first half of the week. Worth mentioning, though, is that despite the very nice weather, risk of rip currents will remain elevated across area beaches all week long so it is important to remember that as you hit the beaches this week.

Looking ahead, South Florida will undergo a warming trend as the dominant weather features begin to shift. The area of high-pressure that will keep very nice and quiet conditions through the first half of the week will begin to shift farther east into the Atlantic by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. As it does so, this will cause our wind pattern to veer off the water. That means onshore winds will bring milder overnight temperatures, warmer temperatures during the afternoon and a few clouds passing through from time to time. As we work our way into the weekend, South Florida will not only notice warmer temperatures, but also humidity levels on the rise. As our wind pattern veers out of the south, our afternoon high temperatures will once again reach the upper 80s as humidity levels become less comfortable. The good news is that South Florida should remain mainly dry for the foreseeable future, apart from a spotty shower coming off the breeze.

