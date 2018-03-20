Spring Heat & Few Storms

South Florida look for lots of heat ahead of cold front to start Spring. In fact, we could be flirting with record high temperatures this afternoon. However, there is lots of energy and moisture ahead of this front and most of the models are showing that we could see some showers and isolated storms late in the day and after midnight. By daybreak, the front will exit the area and a reinforcing front will cross through to help temperature reading tumble. Look for sweater and jacket kind of weather South Florida style to start Thursday. Temperatures will range in the 50’s.

Severe storms with potential for damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes may be possible across the Florida peninsula ahead of a cold front today. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/lMHL8ncEr7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 20, 2018

As we enter into Spring tomorrow, we could be nearing record high temperatures. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/0pd4btteVC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 19, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7