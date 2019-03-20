Spring has sprung

We managed to see “some improvement” into Wednesday with brighter skies, at times. Keep in mind, both Monday and Tuesday featured a deep overcast with wetter conditions.

The official start of spring occurred just before 6 o’clock in the evening. It’s called the “equinox” and we’re now getting approximately equal amounts of day and night (12 hours of each)!

At the onset of spring, our south Florida radar was flaring up once again. Overall, just brief showers passed over some inland locations while light (but more steady) showers hovered around the coast.

It won’t be much longer before a cold front is able to sweep away the existing moisture over our region. The boundary is expected to progress southward through Thursday morning. By the afternoon, from northwest to southeast, we’re likely to see drier air and an increasing breeze.

After the leaky conditions end (following the passage of a cold front) cooler air is slated to arrive. From late Thursday night into Friday morning, local temperatures will dive into the 50’s, except for the Keys. The cooling won’t last long and a wind shift will allow for weekend warming.