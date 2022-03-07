The spring season is still 2 weeks away, but judging by recent temperatures (and winds) you could easily surmise that it has arrived! Over the weekend temperatures were running well above average at night (by about 10-degrees) and we were a couple degrees warmer than usual, daytime. That spread will expand as a full blown warming trend takes over in the days ahead!

It might surprise you to hear that Monday will probably turn out to be the “coolest” day of the week (not to suggest that it will be cool, it won’t). Monday afternoon highs will range from the lower to the middle 80’s, by the way. Since we still expect a swift breeze arriving off the ocean, be aware that Rip Currents will still be a threat at area beaches. Because of the danger of getting caught up in a rip current, it would be a good idea to avoid swimming in the ocean, or (at least) only swim at guarded beaches. Hopefully Spring Breakers will heed the advice.

The next weather change will take place from Tuesday into Wednesday as those winds begin to veer more out of the southeast, then south. That flow, of course, will allow temperatures to rise. Also, the air will have a bit more moisture so isolated showers will flare-up in spots. By the way, some heavier-type rain bands should favor locations that are well inland. The reason? Merging sea breeze boundaries will trigger the activity. Beyond that, with air flow that’s out of the tropics, we will see a boost in temperatures to levels we haven’t yet hit, in 2022. Look for highs between the middle and upper 80’s for the second half of the week. The next feature to focus on? A front, north of Florida. While it will remain “stalled out” for several days well away from our state, it’ll finally get a southward push toward the end of the work week. This cold front will probably bring showers and isolated storms into our region on Saturday (ahead of the front). Then, once it crosses, we’ll feel a cooler change Sunday with winds turning out of the north. At this point, forecast models are suggesting temperature highs falling back to the mid 70’s and low readings could range from the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Stay tuned.

