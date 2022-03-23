Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice week so far. A week front came through last weekend and brought seasonal temperatures and slightly lower humidity across South Florida to start the work week. This made the weather conditions across our area much more comfortable than we had seen in quite a few days. But as we slide through the middle of the work week, the weather pattern will continue to change ahead of our next front. This morning we already felt the difference as compared to the previous two mornings, with warmer temperatures and a bit more humidity in the air.

The wind pattern across South Florida will begin to change today and will veer a bit more out of the south. This will not only bring much warmer temperatures but will also allow moisture to return to our area. Afternoon high temperatures will once again reach the mid 80s while south winds tap into deep tropical moisture and begin to bring it our way once again. That’s not to say that today will be a washout. It just means that we will have added moisture in the air more so in the form of clouds and humidity,…and maybe an isolated shower or two. This will make our afternoon high temperatures feel much warmer than the actual air temperature.

Looking ahead, all eyes will be on an approaching front that is forecast to reach South Florida by the end of the week. Ahead of the front, moisture will increase across our area with rain and possibly some thunderstorm activity returning to the forecast as early as Thursday. Unfortunately, as the front gets closer, South Florida can expect rain chances to linger into early Friday. The good news is, this unsettled weather will not be in vain this time around. Because once the front comes through late Thursday / early Friday), we will once again enjoy nicer weather just in time for the upcoming weekend. Average afternoon high temperatures and high humidity will give way to lower humidity and cool temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s during the overnight hours.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

