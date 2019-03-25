SPRING [BREAK] HAS SPRING IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Happy Monday, South Florida!

Spring Break for Miami-Dade & Broward public schools is here so that means lots of outdoor activities will be planned this week in order to keep the kids busy. With warm temperatures expected for the start of the work week, one such activity will probably involve heading out to the beach.

With a strong ocean breeze, RIP CURRENTS will be a big threat along Atlantic beaches this week so please use extra caution if getting in the water this week. Remember to swim parallel to the coast if you are caught in a rip tide until you don’t feel that strong pull anymore. At that moment, you should be able to safely swing back to shore.

After a pleasant weekend with comfortable temperatures, a warming trend will continue for the start of the work week. An East wind will allow temperatures to reach the low 80s once again today. That same ocean breeze will help pick up moisture (currently over the Bahamas) and push it our way. So anytime showers will be possible today.

Even warmer temperatures are expected on Tuesday with afternoon high temperatures expected to reach the mid 80s! But this warming trend will be short-lived this time around as a cold front (that is currently over the Southeast) is expected to reach South Florida by early Wednesday.

This week’s cold front will bring relief to the heat. And while a significant cooldown is not expected, temperatures will remain comfortable for a few days.

Apart from a spotty shower or two, the second half of the work week is expected to remain mostly dry. The breeze will begin to pick up so a few isolated showers are possible at any given time Plus with a building breeze, that rip current risk is expected to be even higher by the end of the work week.

