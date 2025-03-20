Happy Spring, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying these last few days of quiet weather although it seems the sunny and very dry days have come at a cost. We have been following two grass fires across southern Miami Dade that have been able to spread quickly due to the strong winds we had earlier in the week. The dry conditions continued yesterday only making matters worse and at last check, the fire was only 20% contained as of this morning. This morning conditions were dry across South Florida but it was evident that the weather pattern was starting to change as those cool temperatures in the 50s were scarce and most of South Florida woke up in the 60s this morning.

Today is the official start of spring. And while temperatures were comfortable this morning, afternoon high temperatures will take a big turn and briefly warm into the mid 80s as our wind pattern veers out of the Southwest later in the day. Humidity will also still be on the lower end, which is why we need to continue to keep an eye on that grass fire. Even more so, with the wind coming out of the southwest later today, some of the smoke from those fires could actually push into metro and coastal areas of Miami-Dade & Broward later this afternoon. The reason for this brief warm-up is due to our next front that arrives late tonight into early Friday.

A Brush Fire Warning has been issued for Miami-Dade & Broward Counties from 11am to 8pm as critical fire conditions return to South Florida. South Florida will be dry once again today, humidity levels remain low and winds will be increasing in speed later this afternoon. All of this, together with ongoing drought conditions, will increase fire threat across the area and cause any fire to spread quickly.

Looking ahead, it seems South Florida will take no break from cooling down once again despite the fact that Spring officially begins today. Behind tonight’s front, South Florida can expect another cooldown tomorrow morning as low temperatures for many will once again drop into the 50s! And it looks like those really nice conditions will stick around for much of the day Friday as our high temperatures remain in the 70s. The start of the weekend starts off on the cool side as there will be many spots Saturday morning still in the 50s. However, our wind pattern begins to turn off the water throughout the day on Saturday, which will allow temperatures to reach the upper 70s to near 80° by the afternoon. Then the warming begins for the latter part of the weekend and into early next week ahead of, yet again, another front that could possibly bring us our next best shot for any much-needed rain by Tuesday.

If you suffer from respiratory illness, please try to limit your outdoor activity today.

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

