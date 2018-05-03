Look for spotty showers along the breeze for today and drier conditions on Friday. By the weekend, the models are hinting at some big weather changes. Tropical moisture on the increase…. Yes! You read it right. A disturbance is set to form north of Puerto Rico producing periods of heavy rain leading to flash flooding and rough seas. This will spread into Hispaniola and the Bahamas from Friday into Saturday.

If the moisture holds with the disturbance, a front that will make it to north Florida will trap it over us. This means it could be soggy starting Sunday. Once the disturbance moves away with the approaching weak front, we will leave a decent rain chance through Wednesday.

Signs that rainy season is around the corner…

Disturbance forming near Puerto Rico today could produce heavy rains into Hispaniola and southeastern Bahamas through Saturday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/RcRiTez8eA — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 3, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

