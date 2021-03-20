Spotty Showers Tonight, Warming Trend Ahead

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

PICTURE PERFECT: Downtown Miami is looking bright and sunny this afternoon. Enjoy the sunshine! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/3GHotQ9mDL — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 20, 2021

Today was a great kick of to the first day of Spring! Temps were winter-like this morning, but turned more spring-like in the afternoon. We enjoyed lots of sunshine which just some spotty showers at night.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tonight, spotty showers will be possible as we have a low nearby. Temps will be somewhat cool tonight, but not as chilly as this morning. Sunday & Monday will be sunny with a warming trend starting as high pressure builds. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/rVBcOp3PBY — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 21, 2021

A low nearby will keep spotty showers in the forecast overnight, and temps will be cool, although not as chilly as this morning. Tomorrow, we will be back to lots of sunshine with average temps for this time of year. Monday, high pressure will begin to build, and a warming trend will begin into the rest of the week.

TOMORROW'S DAY PLANNER: Tomorrow expect another sunny day with mild temps and some spotty showers in the morning. Overall, a beautiful day is in store! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/mEkrpSWX2r — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 21, 2021

Tomorrow, the weather will be great! Outside of some spotty showers in the morning, we’ll be mainly dry with another round of mild temps.

Have a great rest of the weekend, South Florida!