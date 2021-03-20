Spotty Showers Tonight, Warming Trend Ahead

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Today was a great kick of to the first day of Spring! Temps were winter-like this morning, but turned more spring-like in the afternoon. We enjoyed lots of sunshine which just some spotty showers at night.

A low nearby will keep spotty showers in the forecast overnight, and temps will be cool, although not as chilly as this morning. Tomorrow, we will be back to lots of sunshine with average temps for this time of year. Monday, high pressure will begin to build, and a warming trend will begin into the rest of the week.

Tomorrow, the weather will be great! Outside of some spotty showers in the morning, we’ll be mainly dry with another round of mild temps.

Have a great rest of the weekend, South Florida!

