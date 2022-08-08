Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a wonderful weekend. The mixed bag of weather that south Florida has been experiencing showed to be true through the weekend as we saw a dry and steamy Saturday afternoon while on Sunday we saw more showers and more clouds. Strong east winds brought in scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend and not much has changed early this morning as South Florida woke up to showers and a few thunderstorms. You probably heard the rumbles of thunder early this morning across Miami Dade.

Apart from a strong high-pressure system in the Atlantic, an upper level disturbance that has been meandering in the Atlantic through the last couple of days is moving across our state. This will help trigger thunderstorms up and down our state and some of those storms also be possible across South Florida, as we saw early this morning. So scattered showers and a few thunderstorms return to the forecast once again today as our high temperatures reach the lower 90s in the afternoon. While winds are not expected to be as strong as in previous days, expect conditions to be breezy *at times*. The risk of rip currents across area beaches will remain high through this evening.

Even though thunderstorm chances continue into the start of the work week, there are some changes headed our way and the ‘up and down’ rain chances will continue across south Florida once again this week. Showers & storms will still be possible on Tuesday as another large area of Saharan dust reaches South Florida. This should significantly lower our rain chances as we work our way into the middle of the work week. Steamy temperatures in the mid to lower 90s will be possible during this time while feels-like temperatures reach the100° mark. A few showers do return for the start of next weekend.

Have a great week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.